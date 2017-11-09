Five-star Texas DB Anthony Cook celebrates U.S. Army All-American selection as he nears college choice

Lamar (Houston) star defensive back Anthony Cook received his honorary U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Thursday at his school as part of the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“It means everything to be playing in this game, coming from Texas,” Cook told USA TODAY. “I dreamed of playing in this game from the time I was nine years old. Now all my family can come to watch me, too. It’s a dream come true.”

Cook is ranked as the No. 2 overall cornerback prospect in the nation and the No. 1 recruit from the state of Texas regardless of position, according to 247Sports’ composite ranking.

He plans to graduate early — he’s focused on finishing up one final credit — so he can enroll in January with whichever program he chooses to attend. And there’s news there, too: That choice could be made very soon.

“I’m planning on making my decision in the next week or two,” Cook said. “I’ll probably make a video and need to put the time into making the final choice.”

In the meantime, the chess and Viking fiction aficionado is busy with his main focus: Trying to get Lamar a state title.

He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.