Five-star Under Armour All-American DE LaBryan Ray signs with Alabama

It always seemed likely that LaBryan Ray would stay close to home. He made it official on Wednesday, signing with the home state Crimson Tide rather than head to Florida or Tennessee.

Ray is an Under Armour All-American defensive end who starred at Madison, Ala.’s James Clemens High. He had a monster senior season, racking up 99 tackles, with 19 for a loss and 11 as sacks. He’s a 6-foot-4, 260-pound man mountain who could grow into a major defensive contributor at the next level.

Ray’s commitment ceremony wasn’t devoid of drama. With now future teammate Jarez Parks briefly pulling out of an earlier commitment ceremony due to rumors that there was no scholarship available to him depending on Ray’s decision, eyes were trained on what the Clemens star would do. Then Bleacher Report released a video depicting Parks committing to Alabama from the Eiffel Tower, and Parks followed through and announced his Alabama decision via a Facebook Live interview with a local media outlet.

In theory, that might have meant there wasn’t a scholarship offer available for Ray, but it didn’t keep one of the nation’s top defensive end prospects from deciding to sign with the Tide anyway.

Now we’ll see him try to do just that in Tuscaloosa.