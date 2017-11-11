Five-star wing Keldon Johnson gives Kentucky its second pledge from 2018

Last weekend, Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) wing Keldon Johnson told USA Today Sports that he was “95 percent sure” he knew which school he wanted to suit up for next season.

On Saturday, he added the final five percent, picking Kentucky over Maryland, N.C. State and Texas.

Johnson plans to sign with the Wildcats.

The NCAA’s Early Signing Period runs through Nov. 15.

Johnson had a dominant summer with Boo Williams (Va.) on the prestigious Nike EYBL, averaging 20.7 points and 8.5 rebounds a game.

His greatest asset on the court is his unrelenting motor, which makes the 6-foot-7 athlete a headache of a matchup on both ends of the floor.

On Friday, Johnson scored 23 points to lead the Warriors (5-0) past Ridgeview Prep (N.C.) 96-60.

Oak Hill hosts Bristol Prep (Tenn.) tonight at 7 p.m.

Johnson is Kentucky’s second pledge from the 2018 class, joining John Carroll (Bel Air, Md.) point guard Immanuel Quickley.

