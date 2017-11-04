Five-star wing Keldon Johnson '95 percent' sure on college decision

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) wing Keldon Johnson is ready to end stress that’s become his recruitment process.

To that end, Johnson, who is ranked No. 7 overall in the ESPN 100, said his plan is to put pen to paper during the NCAA’s Early Signing Period which runs from Nov. 8-15.

“I’d say I’m about 95 percent sure I know where I want to go,” said Johnson, who scored 23 points in Oak Hill’s 84-39 win over Northwood Temple (Fayetteville) Friday at the Hoops & Dreams Showcase. “Most likely I’ll get it over with. I just have to talk with my family and make sure they’re OK with it.”

RELATED: Huntington Prep star Jaemyn Brakefield dealing with new hype

His final list includes Maryland, N.C. State, Texas and Kentucky, all of which met with Johnson at Oak Hill last week.

Johnson said the biggest determining factor in his decision will be playing for a coach who can develop him for the NBA.

“That’s the ultimate goal,” he said. “I just feel like if I pretty much know where I want to go then what the point in waiting.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY