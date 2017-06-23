Five-star WR Amon-Ra St. Brown commits to 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl

The prestigious U.S. Army All-American got another commitment on Friday, and it came from one of the nation’s shiftiest pass catchers.

With the help of some stylish animation, five-star Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) rising senior Amon-Ra St. Brown announced on Twitter that he has committed to play in the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

After much thought and consideration, I'm honored to say that I have COMMITTED and WILL play in the 2018 Army All American Bowl #WestCoast pic.twitter.com/jppKhfWM0H — Amon-Ra (@amonra_stbrown) June 23, 2017

St. Brown is ranked by the 247 Sports Composite as the No. 20 player in the Class of 2018, the No. 3 player in California and the country’s third-best wide receiver recruit. The 6-foot, 190-pound St. Brown has been offered a scholarship by 25 schools, including USC, Stanford, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Alabama, to name a few powerhouses.

The addition of St. Brown brings the total of commitments to the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl to 42, per the list on 247 Sports.

The game will be played on Saturday, January 6, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.