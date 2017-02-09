Five-star WR Jalen Hall, host of four-star recruits among 20 to accept 2018 Polynesian Bowl invites

After the success of the inaugural Polynesian Bowl in January, the word is out on the newest showcase for some of the country’s top high school football talent.

While the January game was stocked with talent, next year is shaping up to look like an impressive showcase as well.

On Thursday, the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced that 20 new players have committed to play in the 2018 Polynesian Bowl on January 20 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. It will feature 100 nationally ranked players. With the game being played as part of Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend, 75 percent will be of Polynesian ancestry and 25 percent of other ancestries.

Among those from the Class of 2018 accepting an invitation Thursday was five-star recruit Jalen Hall, a wide receiver out of Augustus F. Hawkins (Los Angeles, Calif.). He is the top-ranked Class of 2018 receiver, according to the 247Sports Composite.

RELATED: In unique twist, Polynesian Bowl holds draft to announce rosters | Check out the cool helmet designs for upcoming Polynesian Bowl | Five-star juniors Sermon, Gaoteote among 14 to accept 2018 Polynesian Bowl invites

And the star power doesn’t stop with Hall. Far from it, as 12 four-star recruits also accepted invitations. Among them are USC commit and linebacker Raymond Scott from Narbonne (Harbor City, Calif.), offensive tackle Dawson Jaramillo from Lake Oswego (Ore.), offensive tackle Tommy Brown from Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), wide receiver and USC commit Manuel Allen from Centennial (Corona, Calif.), cornerback and USC commit Marcus Johnson from Augustus F. Hawkins (Los Angeles, Calif.), wide receiver Chase Williams from Eleanor Roosevelt (Corona, Calif.), quarterback Colson Yankoff from Coeur D’Alene (Idaho), quarterback Brevin White from Chaminade (West Hills, Calif.), wide receiver Braden Lenzy from Tigard (Portland, Ore.), wide receiver Chase Cota from South Medford (Ore.), cornerback Kyler Gordon from Archbishop Murphy (Everett, Wash.), quarterback and California commit Adrian Martinez from Clovis West (Fresno, Calif.).

The crew of top prospects also includes defensive tackle Peselao Gauta from Garden Grove (Calif.), Malone Mataele from Santa Margarita Catholic (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.), defensive end Cameron Latu from Olympus (Salt Lake City, Utah), outside linebacker Nathan Latu from Olympus (Salt Lake City, Utah), offensive guard Jacob Isaia from Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.), linebacker Rocky Savea from Kapolei (Hawaii) and wide receiver Justin Genovia from Iolani (Honolulu, Hawaii).

The Polynesian Bowl has become one of the premier high school all-star games in the nation,” said Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman and Co-Founder Jesse Sapolu, a four-time Super Bowl Champion with the San Francisco 49ers. “What makes our game special is that it provides a cultural bridge to Polynesia.

After already announcing 14 new commitments in January, that brings the new total to 34 commitments for the 2018 game. Among those who had already accepted invitations were two five-star players from the Class of 2018 – Bothell (Wash.) quarterback Jacob Sirmon and Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) linebacker Palaie Gaoteote.

In the inaugural game in January, Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota and Baltimore Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley served as team captains. Former NFL players Olin Kreutz and Jack “The Throwin’ Samoan” Thompson served as honorary head coaches.