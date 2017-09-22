Five things to watch this week in the Super 25

No. 4 St. John Bosco out to prove they are road warriors

Any Super 25 football team is going to have difficulty when it travels across the country to play another Super 25 team. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) is making its second West Coast to East Coast trip this season when it plays Saturday at No. 18 St. John’s College High (Washington, D.C.). The Braves (3-1) lost their opening game, 9-3, in overtime, at No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale).

“It’s an opportunity to come out East and play one of best teams in the country and we’re going to embrace that and I think they’ll be feeling the same thing,” Bosco coach Jason Negro said. “Ultimately, what we want to do is try to give our kids the opportunity to play some of the best people in the country and coming across the country to play a team like St. John’s is right in our wheelhouse.”

To get acclimated to playing three time zones away, Bosco and its contingent of 85 flew out on an overnight flight Tuesday. They’ve visited the Lincoln Memorial, the U.S. Capitol, visited Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday afternoon and have a trip to the White House set for Friday. In the meantime, they are practicing at Catholic University. Jessie Christensen, the Football Operations Manager began planning for the trip in March.

Bosco cornerback Stephan Blaylock, who is committed to UCLA, said the team is still annoyed by its lone loss, but that doesn’t take away from its ultimate goal of winning the Trinity League and a state title.

No. 2 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) vs. No. 5 Miami (Fla.) Central

There will be more future NFL players in this game, held Friday night at IMG, than some of the college games on tap this weekend. IMG has 11 seniors ranked in the ESPN Top 300, led by the one-two defensive line duo of Xavier Thomas, a Clemson commit, and Taron Vincent, an Ohio State commit. Miami Central has James Cook, considered the No. 2 senior running back in the country by 247Sports and linebacker Robert Hicks, who has committed to Louisville.

Both teams have had a long layoff since their last game because of Hurricane Irma. Miami Central (3-0) just got back to the state last week after being stuck in Las Vegas after their 24-20 win over Bishop Gorman on Sept. 8 while IMG (2-0) last played in a defeat of Centennial (Corona, Calif.) on Sept. 2 and has seen its last two games (with St. Frances Academy of Baltimore and St. John’s College High of Washington, D.C.) go by the wayside because of complications involving Hurricane Irma.

No. 20 St. Xavier vs. Moeller face off in Cincinnati

St. Xavier is 4-0 and the Bombers defense has been getting better every week. The only team St. X has given up more than one offensive touchdown to is Hinsdale Central (Hinsdale, Ill.), whom the Bombers beat 43-14 in their opener. Moeller is 3-1, but the Crusaders’ only loss was 38-30 to No. 21 St. Xavier (Louisville) three weeks ago. St. Xavier won last year’s game, 21-14.

ISB’s Darrien Lundy not backing down against No. 13 Grayson

International School of Broward (Hollywood, Fla.) lost 56-0 to Lowndes (Valdosta, Ga.), the No. 2 team in Georgia. This week, the Pumas (1-1) travel to Grayson (Loganville), the No. 13 team in the Super 25 and the top-ranked team in the state. ISB’s 5-6 junior quarterback, Darrien Lundy, is looking forward to the match-up, despite the earlier result.

“We have to learn from our mistakes,” Lundy said. “We took the L against Lowndes, but we’re coming back with something to prove. Grayson is a good team, but they makes mistakes and how many mistakes you make will lead you to defeat. I feel like we’re going to come in and dominate.”

No. 1 Mater Dei prepping for the Trinity League

The Monarchs, the No. 1 team in the Super 25 rankings, head up to Northern California to take on St. Mary’s (Stockton) on Friday. St. Mary’s was the state 1-AA runner-up last season. It will be good preparation for the Monarchs’ Trinity League opener on Oct. 6 with Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita).

“We scheduled this really difficult preseason to really practice and get better for the Trinity League and that’s the main purpose for our season is league (play) and the Trinity League is one of the hardest leagues,” said Mater Dei wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. “We want to play some really good teams in our preseason. Gorman, is obviously a good team, plus St. Mary’s and Bergen Catholic will help us prepare for the Trinity League and the playoffs.”