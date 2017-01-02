Five things we learned at the Under Armour All-America Game

ORLANDO — Five things we learned Sunday at the 10th annual Under Armour All-America High School Football Game at Camping World Stadium.

RELATED: Jeff Thomas leads Team Armour to win

RELATED: Updates on players committing at the Under Armour All-America Game

RELATED: Jerry Jeudy shows empathy after viral video

Passing in an all-star game is an iffy thing: With only a few days of practice, it’s nearly impossible for quarterbacks and receivers to get their timing down perfectly. On top of that, a few days isn’t much time to put anything in but a vanilla offense. That’s one reason both teams’ quarterbacks had a combined passer rating of 67.692. Another reason is the number of dual-threat quarterbacks in the game. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) quarterback Kellen Mond, a Texas A&M commit,was the game’s leading rushng, with almost as many yards (84 net) as he had throwing (90). St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) quarterback Kasim Hill, who is headed to Maryland, ran for 35 yards and had only 50 passing. Even Tommy DeVito, a Syracuse commit from Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), who is considered a pro-style passer, passed for only 27 yards and ran for 17.

K’Lavon Chaisson will be a disruptive force: Five of Chaisson’s six tackles were for loss, including three sacks, an Under Armour record. Chaisson, a senior defensive end at North Shore (Houston), said earlier this week that his final two schools are Texas and LSU. The 6-4, 211-pound Chaisson had 21 sacks this season and 15 sacks last season. His quickness and length will cause problems for a lot of quarterbacks.

Tyler Shelvin will eat SEC running backs and quarterbacks for lunch: Shelvin reaffirmed that he plans to continue with his commitment to LSU. That’s a big deal because the 6-3, 345-pound defensive tackle from Notre Dame (Crowley, La.) commanded double-teams all day and still was a factor with five tackles, nearly erasing Team Armour quarterback Kasim Hill on one play.

“I felt good about myself. I came out and dominated,” Shelvin said. “They tried to dog me a bit in practice.”

LSU commits fared well in the game. St. Stanislaus (Bay St. Louis) quarterback Myles Brennan, an LSU commit, led all quarterbacks, completing 7-of-13 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown.

The Ascenders had an impact: IMG Academy is an Under-Armour sponsored school and the Ascenders had 10 players in the game, the most of any high school. IMG linebacker Dylan Moses set a game record with 10 tackles for Team Armour. IMG defensive end Joshua Kaindoh was one of the leaders for Team Highlight with six tackles and of course, Mond led all rushers.

What thin mountain air?: Anders Carlson was rated as the No. 2 kicker in the country and the No. 24 punter by Kohl’s Kicking Camp, but there were questions about his ability because his numbers may have been inflated by the mile-high air at The Classical Academy (Colorado Springs, Colo.). The Auburn commit, who is the younger brother of War Eagles kicker Daniel Carlson, made the two field goals he tried of 36 and 39 yards and averaged 45.4 yards per kickoff. He was the first player to receive his honorary jersey for the Under Armour game the first week of September.