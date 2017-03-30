Five Things We Learned: McDonald's All American Week

CHICAGO – From a potentially promising future in hip hop to a potentially dominant spelling bee champion we had some interesting takeaways from McDonald’s All American week in Chicago.

Here are a few of the things we learned about the five-star hoopers.

Michael Porter Jr. is looking for help.

Porter couldn’t be happier to be committed to Missouri and his hope is that other recruits will want to feel that happiness too.

“Everyone who’s uncommitted, I’m recruiting!” said Porter, a forward at Nathan Hale (Seattle, Wash.) following is 17-point, MVP performance in the McDonald’s All American Game Wednesday night.

Porter seems to be making good on the claim he made in his blog to have “big plans” for Missouri next season.

He specifically named Westtown School (Pa.) center Mohamed Bamba, and Porter may have even convinced Tampa Catholic (Fla.) wing Kevin Knox to take a visit to Missouri.

Both of which played in the McDonald’s All American Game.

More will be revealed over the next few weeks, but Porter is off to an ambitiously strong start in his quest to lure elite recruits to Columbia.

Billy Preston may have a record deal coming

That’s right, the Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) star may join the ranks of basketball players turned rappers like Shaquille O’Neal, Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant and Chris Webber.

Preston, a Kansas signee, kicked a few rhymes in the USA Today cypher and stood out above the rest of his peers.

He’s no Drake, but Preston had a few impromptu punchlines that showed his promise.

No word yet on potential stage names.

Chasity Patterson could be the best shooter in the country, period

The North Shore (Houston) point guard and Texas signee put on a show in the POWERADE JamFest three-point competition with 20 points to win the hardware.

That was the highest point total in the boys and girls competitions.

Norman North (Norman, Okla.) point guard Trae Young scored 19 to win on the boys side.

When asked if he wanted to go head-to-head with Patterson, Young said, “I wish it could’ve happened!”

Both players are slated to be in the AmFam High School Three-Point contest in Phoenix on Friday.

Will we settle the debate there?

Gary Trent Jr. could enter the Scripps National Spelling Bee

We probably shouldn’t be shocked; the mere fact that Trent is headed to an academic juggernaut like Duke means he’s got book smarts.

Still, pulling off the spelling of Coach K’s name (K-R-Z-Y-Z-E-W-S-K-I) is an impressive feat for anyone.

That said, we can neither confirm nor deny that Trent, a shooting guard at Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.), used his cellphone to pull it off, however, with the degree of difficulty, one would argue that using said resources only strengthen the fact that Trent is smart.

Kevin Knox is truly torn

Whenever elite recruits announce a decision date the knee-jerk reaction is to think that they already know where they’re headed.

That’s not the case with Knox, a wing at Tampa Catholic (Fla.) who will decide between Duke, North Carolina, Florida State and Kentucky.

“I really have no idea,” Knox said. “And I’m being honest. I don’t secretly know or anything like that. It’s just one of those situations where you can’t go wrong wherever you decide so that makes it harder.”

Be that as it may, Knox said he’ll decide during his spring break, which is the week of April 17.

“That’s when I’ll have time to relax and talk with my family,” Knox said. “Right now I’m too busy to even think about it.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY