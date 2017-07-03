BEAVERTON, Ore. — Five things we learned Sunday at Nike’s The Opening.

Camron Davis is all business, even when he’s having fun. Davis, a running back from defending 6A state champion Carol City (Miami), wore a Nike balaclava hoodie, bank-robber style, over his mouth during drills. He kept up with the look at times on Sunday as well.

“I don’t have allergies,” Davis said. “It’s just styling. Really, when I have my mask on, I’m all business.”

Well, maybe not all business. When defenders missed a running back on two consecutive drills on Saturday, Davis did this:

The very best thing you can do for the whole world is to make the most of yourself ! #I Had A Dream 😴 pic.twitter.com/yY8n4okSBm — Camron Davis 🇺🇸 (@polo_man_cam) July 2, 2017

The Miami commit is ranked No. 7 in the 247 Sports’ composite rankings and is one of 15 players from Dade or Broward County high schools at the event.

“It’s a great experience to come here and see the environment,” Davis said. “We have a lot of guys from South Florida, a lot of talent. That’s why we all get here in the grind.”

Desert Hills (St. George, Utah) offensive lineman Penei Sewell has two very different schools at the top of his list

Sewell, considered the No. 7 offensive lineman according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, has his pick of schools, and two of his favorites are Alabama and Nevada.

While the allure of Alabama is obvious, Nevada might seem curious to be atop that list. However, Sewell has two brothers at Nevada, sophomore linebacker Gabriel Sewell and freshman defensive back Nephi Sewell.

“I have my two brothers there and I like the coaching staff, especially coach (Jay) Norvell,” Sewell said.

Desert Hills, coached by his Sewell’s, father Gabriel Sewell, doesn’t see the type of competition in Class 4A that Sewell has seen here, yet he’s done more than hold his own in linemen challenges.

“It’s so fun, going against the best of the best,” Sewell said. “I couldn’t wish for anything else.”

Isaac Taylor-Stuart is headed …. to Helix

A day after running the fastest 40-yard time here, everyone wanted to know what’s up with recruiting for defensive back Isaac Taylor-Stuart.

He has unofficial visits lined up this summer with Oregon, Ohio State and Michigan. He said he’s willing to travel far for a college.

“If I’m close to home or away from home, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “It’s Earth, so wherever I go, it’s all love.”

But the big news is he won’t be at St. Augustine (San Diego) this fall. Taylor-Stuart said he’s transferring to Helix (La Mesa, Calif.). He was briefly suspended for violating team rules by playing in all-star 7-on-7 events. Though the suspension was rescinded, it left a bad taste in his mouth, he said.

“There was some miscommunication, so I felt it was best to go to Helix for the final year of my high school career,” Taylor-Stuart said.

The recruits are paying attention

Louisiana State recently announced three 2018 running back commitments: Tae Provens from Madison County (Gurley, Ala.); Tyrion Davis of Southern Lab (Baton Rouge); and Chris Curry from Lehigh (Lehigh Acres, Fla.). That doesn’t bode well for the Tigers’ landing DeStrehan (La.) running back John Emery, who will be a junior this fall, or senior running back Harold Joiner III from Mountain Brook, Ala., both of whom are at The Opening.

“I’ll look into doing a top five when I get back home,” Emery said. “I have slowed down looking at LSU just because they’ve had a lot of people committing to them. I don’t need to play right away, but they have too many running backs in front of me I’ll have to fight. When they stop showing me love because a lot of people have committed, that’s when I fall back.”

Joiner for his part, recently eliminated the Tigers from his list.

“My list is Texas, UCLA, USC, Alabama, Auburn and Michigan State,” Joiner said. “I’ll probably do an unofficial visit soon to Auburn.”

The celebrations

When the top players in the country get together, there is no shortage of athleticism, even when it comes to the celebrations.

In an early 7-on-7 pool play, Talanoa Hufanga made an interception and went the length of the field for the pick six.

Hufanga, a Crescent Valley (Corvallis, Ore.) defensive back ranked as the No. 1 athlete in the 247 composite rankings, urged his teammates to stay away momentarily when he got to the end zone. The reason? So he could execute a backflip.