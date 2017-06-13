Five wide receivers poised for a breakout season in 2017

These five seniors-to-be have the talent and the right conditions to have a big impact in the coming season:

Terrace Marshall Jr.

School: Parkway (Bossier City, La.)

Colleges: Recently posted a final four of Texas, LSU, Texas A&M and Miami.

Positives: Marshall is a big (6-4, 195) receiver who can overpower most defensive backs, plus he runs a 4.4-second 40-yard dash and can high jump 6-2. He had 55 catches for 1,250 yards and 15 touchdowns last season and again will have TCU commit Justin Rogers throwing to him.

Negatives: As the No. 1-ranked wide receiver in the Class of 2018 in the 247Sports.com’s Composite rankings, he won’t take anyone by surprise.

Amon-Ra St. Brown



School: Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Colleges: Has not released a list.

Positives: Great hands and feet. Last season, he had 60 catches for 1,229 yards and 21 TDs, and those numbers could climb with another season of having elite quarterback Tanner McKee throwing to him. Brown is the son of former Mr. Universe John Brown, so conditioning shouldn’t be a problem.

Negatives: Older brother Osiris St. Brown is now at Stanford, so opposing defenses might be able to key more on St. Brown. Another talented senior, C.J. Brown, will make that difficult, however.

Elijah Moore



School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale)

Colleges: Has not released a list.

Positives: He goes against two of the top DBs in Asante Samuel Jr. and Al Blades Jr. every day in practice, so the games will actually seem easier for the speedy Moore. He is very elusive, which makes him dangerous even on short patterns.

Negatives: He’s shorter than his listed height of 5-11 and has yet to put up big-time numbers. He will have to adjust to playing with a new quarterback this season with Jake Allen now at Florida.

Jalen Hall



School: Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, Calif.).

Colleges: Southern Cal, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Ole Miss and UCLA are all in the mix.

Positives: He’s 6-4 and has great top-end speed. He was productive last season with 50 catches for 1,164 yards and 11 touchdowns at Hawkins (Los Angeles) last season. He’s joined at Poly by fellow transfer quarterback Matt Corral, a Southern Cal commit who came in from Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.),

Negatives: New school, new offense, new everything, so there may be an adjustment period for Hall.

Brennan Eagles

School: Alief Taylor (Houston)

Colleges: LSU, Oklahoma, Texas, TCU, Florida State, Ohio State, UCLA, Southern Cal, UGA and Florida are on his list.

Positives: Big receiver (6-4, 214) who had 55 catches for 1,069 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. Does a great job of finding open seams in the defense and of using his size. With junior WR Steve Whiting Jr. (10 touchdowns on 23 catches) on the other end, teams won’t be as likely to double-team Eagles.

Negatives: Quarterback Dontay Warren is off to Northern Colorado, so Eagles will have to adjust to a new QB. He doesn’t always get great separation on short routes.