Five win weight classes at Cradle Cancer

Five wrestlers, representing three Brevard County schools, won their weight classes over the weekend at Cradle Cancer in Jensen Beach.

Melbourne had the best team finish, scoring 108 points for fifth place. Kissimmee Osceola won the team title with 189.5. The Bulldogs’ Joe Fields won the 195-pound class, improving to 19-5 on the season. He defeated Jacob Mason of Palm Harbor University in the final, 8-0.

Three Palm Bay wrestlers won classes, including 138-pound Dylan Perrow, who extended his school record for wins to 172. Perrow, 24-2 this season, pinned Estero’s Brian Opalensky in the final in 33 seconds.

Teammate Bryce Poppell (27-2) defeated Ethan Delong of Osceola in the final, 10-5. Matt Cates, now 29-1, beat Jack Sopotnik of host Jensen Beach, 12-2.

Merritt Island’s Caden Norris also won his weight class. In his 220-pound final, he beat Ahmed Khaleel of Palm Beach Gardens, 8-3. Norris improved to 24-3.

With a 60-58 victory over Melbourne in the final on Thursday, Rockledge High won its own Kiwanis Holiday Classic last week, and Zay Stevens was named the MVP of the tournament.

Dorien Josey, who scored 14 points in the final, hit the game-winning free throws with 1.2 seconds to play. T.J. Jordan was named to the all-tournament team.

Stevens scored 13 in Tuesday’s 85-41 win over Somerset Academy for Rockledge, 10 in Wednesday’s 76-52 semifinal win over Homestead and five points against the Bulldogs.

Melbourne’s Keon Smith, who scored 17 points in the title game, and Dru Nickson (eight in the final) also made the all-tournament squad. Both scored 10 points in a Wednesday 70-53 semifinal win over Park Vista.

State softball staying on the coast

The Florida High School Athletic Association and the Treasure Coast Sports Commission have extended their state tournament agreement for three more years.

As a result, the state softball tournament will remain at Dodgertown in Vero Beach through 2019. The tournament has been played there since 2013.

This year’s state event will be May 17-20.

