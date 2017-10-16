Fla. cheerleading coach accused of giving alcohol to minors at sleepover

A Central Florida high school cheerleading coach is adamant that her firing after reports she provided alcohol to her student athletes on a sleepover was committed based on a series of elaborate lies fabricated by her now-estranged husband.

As reported by Orlando ABC affiliate WFTV, former Palm Bay Heritage (Fla.) cheerleading coach Kristy King was fired after allegations emerged that she gave alcohol to her students when they attended a sleepover at the coach’s house. The event was allegedly held just before a summer cheerleading camp.

The coach’s claim that her husband is behind the report apparently does have legs, with the initial complaint about underage students consuming alcohol at the premises officially attributed to the man. However, when district investigators interviewed cheerleaders who were at the camp, more than one reported the alcohol was taken from the house’s pantry and used by some of the team members.

That finding doesn’t match the accounts of the night of the party, when King’s husband initially reported the underage drinking and police arrived, investigated and later cleared everyone of wrongdoing.

While the complaint was initially made in July during the sleepover, King officially denied the charges Friday when she was asked about them directly by a WFTV reporter.

“If Brevard Public Schools wants to talk about this, all the allegations, all the accusations, all the issues, it’s not coming from parents. Where it’s coming from is my soon-to-be ex-husband,” King told the ABC affiliate.