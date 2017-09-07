Fla. football game pushed up due to Irma ends with over 1,000 yards of offense, 88 points

Hurried preparation and little time to game plan left the offenses well ahead of the defenses when Immokalee visited Barron Collier in a rare Wednesday night high school football game.

Moved two days earlier because of approaching Hurricane Irma, the Indians and Cougars put on a thrilling show for the fans who had yet to evacuate town. The teams combined for 88 points and more than 1,000 yards in a scintillating, down-to-the-wire game.

In the end, Immokalee survived 48-40 to stay undefeated. But not before the Indians (3-0) intercepted a pass in the end zone as time expired to erase Barron Collier’s hopes of forcing overtime.

“We fight back and we fight hard,” Immokalee coach Rodelin Anthony said. “I was looking for that. I’m proud to say we’re resilient.”

Immokalee’s charge was led by third-year starting running back Fred Green, who despite his 2,000 career yards and 30 career touchdowns, did something he’s never done.

The undersized speedster ran for 265 yards, a career high, and three touchdowns. Green, listed at 5-foot-7 and 170 pounds, did it on just 17 carries.

His final carry was the difference-maker. Green burst through the middle of the line for a 30-yard touchdown run to put Immokalee up 48-34 with 5:34 left to play.

“When you want it, you just gotta go get it,” Green said. “We couldn’t lose to them again this year. Everybody had to do everything they could to help the team.”

For the full story, visit the Naples Daily News