Fla. football player hauls in 12-and-a-half-foot alligator

Josh Padrick, a rising senior at Cocoa (Fla.) High School, has made a name for himself on the football field. The 6-foot-2, 280-pound starting center is the anchor for the defending 4A state champions as a first-team all-state selection himself.

Now imagine a teenager that big bringing in a creature that is double his size. Well, with alligator grappling as the family business, it’s a reality with which Padrick lives.

On Monday, he caught a big ’un.

According to Space Coast Daily, Padrick’s family owns and operates Central Florida Trophy Hunts. So while pulling in a 12-foot (and then some) alligator would be a shock to many of our respective systems, it was just part of the duty for the family business for Padrick.

The 17-year-old Padrick has been harvesting gators for the last 10 years, bringing in his first catch when he was just seven years old.

As Padrick told Orlando’s WKMG, he was shadowing with clients in Palm Bay, Fla., on Monday when he helped bring the 509 (editor’s note: !!!)-pound monster out of the water. He added that it was actually the customers who killed the creature and will likely take the majority of the alligator meat back with them to their home state of Ohio.

When he’s not bringing in monstrous alligators, Padrick is asserting himself on the gridiron.

Monday, it turned out, was just another day in the life of Florida’s gator-hunting offensive lineman. Just as there is technique involved in snapping and blocking, wrangling alligators has a method as well.

Is there any relation between the two activities?

“There is definitely a tie-in,” Padrick told Space Coast Daily. “I’m out in the heat all day and alligators aren’t light.”

It would appear that Padrick has a good handle on both activities.