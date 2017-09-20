Fla. football player in critical condition after collapsing in weight room

A football player in Florida is in critical condition after collapsing in his school’s weight room on Tuesday.
Ben Johnson, a sophomore football and baseball player at Fleming Island (Fla.), is currently at Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., after he passed out in the weight room during school hours.
According to the Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville, the Clay County School District released a statement regarding the incident but cited privacy concerns for not releasing the name of the football player involved.
However, by early Wednesday afternoon, it was revealed that Johnson was the one who the Clay County community was showing support for after his family released a statement via WJAX-TV in Jacksonville.
“The Johnson family is humbled by all of the prayers, love and support from the Fleming Island Community,” the family wrote to WJAX. “Ben remains in critical condition, and continued prayer is requested for Ben and our family.”
The Times-Union reported that this Friday’s game between Fleming Island (4-0) and Ridgeview (4-0) would include an honor for Johnson.
According to the Times-Union, practices for all of the football teams were canceled for the day after Johnson collapsed.
There has been a tremendous outpouring of support for Johnson and his family.