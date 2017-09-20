Fla. football player in critical condition after collapsing in weight room

Fleming Island football player collapses; remains in critical condition #flhsfb https://t.co/MhV7u2hzy1 — Florida HS Football (@FlaHSFootball) September 20, 2017

A football player in Florida is in critical condition after collapsing in his school’s weight room on Tuesday.

Ben Johnson, a sophomore football and baseball player at Fleming Island (Fla.), is currently at Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., after he passed out in the weight room during school hours.

According to the Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville, the Clay County School District released a statement regarding the incident but cited privacy concerns for not releasing the name of the football player involved.

However, by early Wednesday afternoon, it was revealed that Johnson was the one who the Clay County community was showing support for after his family released a statement via WJAX-TV in Jacksonville.

“The Johnson family is humbled by all of the prayers, love and support from the Fleming Island Community,” the family wrote to WJAX. “Ben remains in critical condition, and continued prayer is requested for Ben and our family.”

The Times-Union reported that this Friday’s game between Fleming Island (4-0) and Ridgeview (4-0) would include an honor for Johnson.

1) Ridgeview AD John Sgromolo says school will honor Fleming Island’s Ben Johnson before Friday game, paint his No. 77 on field. — Justin Barney (@JustinBarneyTU) September 20, 2017

2) School wants to honor Johnson, who collapsed at school Tuesday & remains hospitalized, & acknowledge pain Fleming student body going thru — Justin Barney (@JustinBarneyTU) September 20, 2017

According to the Times-Union, practices for all of the football teams were canceled for the day after Johnson collapsed.

There has been a tremendous outpouring of support for Johnson and his family.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ben Johnson, his family, and the entire Fleming Island community. — Clay High Athletics (@Clay_Athletics) September 19, 2017

Please wear blue in honor of Ben Johnson on Friday. Whether you attend Ridgeview or Fleming, let's all come together in a time of grief. — Chlo (@chloe_morway) September 20, 2017