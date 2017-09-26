Fla. football player struck by a bottle thrown by spectator

A spectator threw a bottle at a Dunbar (Fort Myers, Fla.) football player during the Indians’ 48-0 win over the Tigers on Friday.

The incident happened during a play where a Venice (Fla.) player was tackled on the Indians’ sideline.

A video shows Dunbar senior linebacker Justin Michel walking over to the fence where fans were standing. Michel made a hand motion to the fans, and he was struck in the back by a plastic bottle as he was jogging back to the field.

“(We) hit them out of bounds, and I told the girl (behind the fence) to call me because they were talking smack,” said Michel, who added he used his hand as a phone to make a “call me” gesture.

Michel said the bottle wasn’t empty, and he spoke to game officials about it but was told there wasn’t anything they could do. He alerted Dunbar principal Carl Burnside about the matter after the game, which was scheduled earlier in the week and was billed as a game between two state-ranked teams.

Burnside said Venice administrators responded quickly to the matter.

“I’m very comfortable with the way they handled it. They took it very seriously,” Burnside said. “It wasn’t brushed aside. I called them this morning, and they were already interviewing students about it.”

