There was an odd situation that went down Friday prior to the Dwyer (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.) and Palm Beach Gardens game.

For whatever reason—intimidation?—a Dwyer player refused to shake the hands of the Palm Beach Gardens players in the captains meeting at midfield.

The referee wasn’t having it.

VIDEO: Wow! A Dwyer player got kicked out of the captain's meeting for refusing to shake hands. Dwyer & Gardens still refused to shake hands pic.twitter.com/VcTQ66yk5R — Wells Dusenbury (@DuseReport) September 22, 2017

For what it's worth, Palm Beach Gardens DE Jarrett Jackson offered to shake hands but was rebuffed. He did shake the ref's hand #Louisville pic.twitter.com/GmPVRA15zg — Wells Dusenbury (@DuseReport) September 22, 2017

As is pointed out by Sun-Sentinel reporter Wells Dusenbury, tight end Jarrett Jackson—a Louisville commit—tried again to shake hands with Dwyer players, to no avail.