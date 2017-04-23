Fla. school says God told coaching candidate to turn down job

A Florida private school found its new coach after a five-month search, but it was the announcement that was a bit of a head-scratcher.

Berean Christian (West Palm Beach, Fla.) recently tapped Suncoast (Riviera Beach, Fla.) assistant Mario Jackson to lead the football program, according to the Sun-Sentinel. The former Suncoast assistant takes over for Brad Carney, who stepped down in December after six seasons with the program. The Bulldogs went 4-6 in Carney’s final season at the helm, but 33-28 overall.

While the hiring appears solid, the way the school announced Jackson’s hiring was puzzling.

In a press release, Berean Christian headmaster William Dupere led off with why the school’s first candidate turned them down.

Berean Christian headmaster William Dupere really going out of his way to say their first candidate turned them down. From the press release pic.twitter.com/BvRQ6MYBXM — Wells Dusenbury (@DuseReport) April 19, 2017

As you can see above in the tweet from Sun-Sentinel reporter Wells Dusenbury, Dupere writes, “Our initial candidate declined to take the position, stating that he did not feel that God had released him from his present positions.” The release then goes into the hiring of Jackson.

It is an odd move, and a peek behind the curtain of a hiring process that you will rarely see upon the announcement of a new hire.

The motives for this are anybody’s guess, but consider us puzzled.