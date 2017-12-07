Fleming Island (Fla.) opens season atop preseason Super 25 boys winter soccer rankings

Fleming Island (Fla.) will open the winter soccer season atop the USA TODAY Sports/United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) Super 25 Winter Boys Soccer Rankings.

The Golden Eagles finished last season ranked No. 5 and are led by third-team American Family Insurance ALL-USA performer Reed Davis.

Godinez Fundamental (Santa Ana, Calif.) starts the season at No. 2, followed by Dallas Jesuit.

Of the 10 ranked teams, eight teams finished it the rankings last year. The newcomers are No. 5 Seabreeze (Daytona Beach, Fla.) and No. 10 Doral Prep Academy (Fla.).