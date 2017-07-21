Battle on the Border VII showcase among games to be streamed on new FloFootball service

FloSports Network moved into football with the launch of FloFootball.com earlier this month and has confirmed its first high school games for the opening month of the season.

More games for the first month and beyond are in the works, according to a spokeswoman.

Opening weekend games on Aug. 26 feature Bishop Sullivan Catholic (Virginia Beach, Va.) against American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) and Liberty (Henderson, Nev.) vs. Saguaro (Scottsdale, Ariz.).

The schedule also features all five games at the Battle on the Border VII showcase in Shreveport, La., on Sept. 8-9.

All games will be streamed at FloFootball.com and require a monthly subscription of $19.99 or annual subscription fee of $150. Annual subscribers to FloPRO get access to content across all 22 sports in the FloSports network.

FloFootball had a livestream of last weekend’s USA Football 7-on-7 National Championship Series event in Hoover, Ala., and will have similar coverage of this weekend’s event in Canton, Ohio.

Here is the schedule of regular season games that has been confirmed thus far:

Aug. 26

Bishop Sullivan Catholic (Va.) vs American Heritage (Fla.)

Liberty (Nev.) vs Saguaro (Ariz.)

Sept. 1

St. Pius X (Texas) vs Faith Lutheran (Nev.)

Sept. 8

West Monroe (La.) vs Booker T. Washington (Okla.)

Parkway (La.) vs Pearl (Miss.)

Sept. 9

Bishop Dunne (Texas) vs Brentwood Academy (Tenn.)

John Curtis Christian (La.) vs Grayson (Ga.)

Byrd (La.) vs Moss Point (Miss.)

Sept. 15

Central Phenix (Ala.) vs Kathleen (Fla.)

Evangel Christian (La.) vs Trinity Christian (Texas)

Sept. 22

Camas (Wash.) vs Coeur d’Alene (Idaho)