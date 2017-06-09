Florida athletic power American Heritage's fields are under 18 inches of water

In case you missed it, South Florida has been deluged by rain. Now all that extra water is spilling over and impacting the athletic facilities at one of the state’s most prestigious football programs.

As noted by MaxPreps, American Heritage in Plantation, Fla., currently features both football and baseball fields under more than 18 inches of water. To say that they are both flooded beyond use is a significant understatement.

BREAKING PHOTOS: Aerial Pics Of South Florida School (Heritage) Under Water – Pics Courtesy of – @WPBF25News pic.twitter.com/lLqoI9ZFDu — Urgent News (@UrgentNews911) June 7, 2017

Yes, that’s a baseball diamond on the left. It also looks like it could serve as an impromptu water skiing course. Given the cancellation of the school’s summer school classes, students might even have time to do a little aqua slalom across the outfield.

There’s no word on when the fields may drain, though the school is apparently taking a patient approach to getting rid of all the standing water, waiting out further rains so that the facilities can drain naturally. That doesn’t bode well for the next couple weeks, given this forecast.