Florida commit Jacob Copeland celebrates Under Armour All-America Game selection

Escambia (Pensacola, Fla.) wide receiver Jacob Copeland received his Under Armour All America Game jersey Thursday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

MORE: American Family Insurance Selection Tour

Copeland, a 6-foot, 192-pound four-star Florida commit, is the 5th-ranked wide receiver in the country and 42nd player overall, according to ESPN.

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.