Florida commit Ja'Marr Chase receives Under Armour All-America Game jersey

Ja’Marr Chase is a name that is likely familiar to many in the sports world, but for not quite the right reason. Chase, you’ll recall, made headlines when his commitment ceremony that was to be aired on NFL Network got bumped.

At the time, Chase indicated he was down to TCU and LSU. Chase, however, ended up picking Florida.

But Chase will likely, in years to come, be remembered for something else: being a terrific football player. On Wednesday, he was presented his Under Armour All-America Game jersey at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour for the Under Armour All-America Game.

“It made me happy to see everybody there and supporting me,” Chase said afterwards.

As for the game, Chase sees it not only as an opportunity to play against other talented players, but to also show what he’s capable of.

“I just want to have fun playing against top competition, and it gives me a chance to show off my talent,” he said. “Maybe I can get more respect than I already have.”

The four-star wide receiver from Archbishop Rummel (Metairie, La.) will have a chance to go against the nation’s best at the Under Armour All America Game scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando and televised on ESPN2.