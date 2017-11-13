Florida commit Kyle Pitts receives honorary Under Armour All-America Game jersey

Archbishop Wood (Abington, Pa.) tight end Kyle Pitts received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Monday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

MORE: American Family Insurance Selection Tour

Pitts, a Florida commit, is the 2nd-ranked tight end in the country, and the 5th overall recruit in Pennsylvania, according to ESPN.

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.