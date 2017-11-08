Florida football coach on leave after being involved in on-field fight

A Florida high school football coach has been suspended following an on-field fight that ensnared players from both teams Friday night.

As reported by Florida Fox affiliate WFTX, Charlotte assistant football coach Justin Midgett was placed on leave for allegedly jumping over another coach to punch an opposing player in the chest. Midgett insists he was trying to break up a fight when the brawl unfolded, and police seem to agree, noting that he made contact with the player with an open hand, going so far as to claim that the contact, “appeared to be appropriate.”

The Port Charlotte high school player who was allegedly struck by Midgett also appeared to harbor no ill will, telling WFTX, “Midgett may have shoved him because Midgett, ‘was trying to break things up.’ ”

Similarly, while the Charlotte officials announced that Midgett was on administrative leave, they noted, “at this point there is nothing but an accusation against him.”

If that accusation is sorted out and deemed to be in an attempt to diffuse and not inflame tensions, Midgett will likely return to his previous role and responsibility. If not, well, then things will get much more complicated.