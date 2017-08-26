Florida commit Matt Corral shows what all the fuss is about in Long Beach Poly debut

Matt Corral finally got to play in a game that counted for Long Beach Poly (Calif.), and he did not disappoint.

The Florida commit who is ranked among the top quarterbacks in the nation threw for nearly 400 yards on 20-for-30 passing and two touchdowns in a 28-10 victory against Los Alamitos.

“Matt was great,” Poly coach Antonio Pierce told the Long Beach Press-Telegram. “I think Long Beach got to see what everyone has been seeing around the country. He’s the real deal.”

Among the highlights was a 98-yard touchdown to Keon Markham that gave Poly a 21-10 edge.

Corral had a busy offseason in which he transferred from Oaks Christian (Westlake Village) and then revoked his long pledge to USC.

“I’m happy we won,” Corral told the Press-Telegram. “We have a lot of things to work on. I’m glad to know my receivers have my back and they know that I have their back.”