Florida high school soccer star allegedly cleared phone before fleeing with coach

A Florida high school soccer star disappeared with a high school coach on Saturday night, leaving her family only an empty cell phone that left no clues about where she was headed or who she was leaving with.

As reported by the Jacksonville CBS affiliate WJAX, citing information from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Caitlyn Frisina, a soccer star at Fort White (Fla.), is believed to have disappeared with the since deposed Fort White boys soccer coach Rian Rodriguez. The underage teen left behind her personal cell phone, cleared of any and all personal information.

The pair’s full movements have not been traced, though it has been determined that they were traveling in a Mercury Sable. The last action taken by the teen that was traceable was a $200.00 withdrawal made by Frisina across the Georgia state line.

Rodriguez has been suspended pending an investigation into his actions with Frisina and has been removed from his role as the boys soccer coach, as made clear in a statement to WJAX.

“The Columbia County School District is cooperating fully with the Columbia County Sheriff’s office with regard to an investigation against one of our current supplemented employees. The employee has been suspended pending this investigation and is no longer serving in the supplemented capacity as Head Boys’ Soccer Coach at Fort White High School. Depending on the outcome of this investigation the information may be sent to FLDOE to determine if any violations of the Principles of Professional Conduct for the Education Profession in Florida or local School Board Policy have occurred. Again, the employee has been suspended and will be restricted from all contact with students. No other comments will be made pending this investigation.”

There have been no major developments since Frisina withdrew the aforementioned $200.00 sum. Whenever they do surface, there will be plenty of questions for Frisina and Rodriguez, who appear to have meticulously planned their joint getaway.