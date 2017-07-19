Florida lands commitment from 4-star IMG OL Curtis Dunlap

The Florida Gators have kept one of IMG’s brightest stars at home.

Curtis Dunlap, an offensive guard who is considered one of the top recruits at his position in the Class of 2018, committed to Florida ahead of scholarship offers from Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma and Arkansas on Tuesday night.

Dunlap committed to the Gators on Twitter, with the Jacksonville native announcing his decision on what would have been his late father’s 52nd birthday.

At 6-foot-4 and nearly 370 pounds, Dunlap already has traditional SEC size up front, and could find his way on to the field in short order. His commitment is critical not only because of the role he fills in Florida’s class, but also because he represents a breakthrough for the Gators with national-power IMG; Dunlap would be the first recruit from IMG to choose the Gators in the past five recruiting classes.

The decision now allows Dunlap to return his focus to the field, where he is coming off participation at Nike’s The Opening. By the start of the season he’ll be expected to anchor what should be a dominant offensive line at IMG.