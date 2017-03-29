Florida lands commitment from four-star in-state DB C.J. Smith

The Florida Gators kept another of the Sunshine State’s finest close to home.

Cajuan “CJ” Smith, a four-star safety prospect who competes for Oxbridge Academy, chose the Gators on Tuesday ahead of 19 other scholarship offers from power programs. The 6-foot-2 safety is considered one of the nation’s top ball-hawking defensive backs, and could make an impact with the Gators as soon as he’s on campus … provided he follows through with his commitment.

That may not be a fait accompli. With national powers like Alabama, Michigan and LSU hot on Smith’s trail and Florida State yet to chase him in earnest, Smith’s recruitment seems unlikely to settle down until he formally signs with one program or another in February 2018.

Before then he’ll have plenty of football to play at Oxbridge … and plenty of coaches looking on.