Florida lands commitment of 4-star RB Dameon Pierce

The Gators recruiting keeps rolling, and yes, Jim McElwain still doesn’t have anything to do with a nude shark.

The latest new Florida commitment is four-star running back Dameon Pierce, a Bainbridge (Ga.) High star who chose Florida ahead of Auburn and 15 other scholarship offers. The Tigers were previously believed to be the recruiting leader for Pierce, but a month in which Pierce twice visited Gainesville in a single week led to a commitment to Florida instead.

“Good experience overall,” Pierce previously told SEC Country. “Spent time with a lot of good coaches. Coach Seider thinks I can be the guy and he’s making me a priority. Florida has a great atmosphere and you could see that at Friday Night Lights. Can’t ask for more.”

Pierce will bring a grinder’s mentality and versatile talent to Florida. He rushed for 1,686 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior. He is rated as the number nine running back recruit in the country by 247 Sports’ composite rankings and is the fourth major offensive recruit to Florida in the span of two weeks, following five-star quarterback Matt Corral and four-star wide receivers Jacob Copeland and JaMarr Chase.

Together, that quartet represents what is almost inarguably the top concentrated offensive push of coach Jim McElwain’s career in the Swamp.