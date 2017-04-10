Florida lands three commitments in one day on Jim McElwain's big day

Can you hear that? The Gators are coming. The Gators are coming.

If that wasn’t true before, it certainly is after Saturday, when Jim McIlwain’s program landed a pair of top recruits in the Class of 2019 and another in the Class of 2018 in a matter of hours.

First it was Jashon Watkins, a four-star cornerback from Nashville in the Class of 2019. Hours later he was joined by prospective future classmate John Dunmore, a four-star wide receiver from American Heritage.

Then, the more immediate help: a pledge from Corey Gammage, a three-star wide receiver from Delray Beach Atlantic High. Gammage, who stands 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, has both size and skill to potentially make an impact in Gainesville as soon as he arrives.

It’s worth noting that two of the three new Gators commits are in-state products as McElwain continues to emphasize homegrown roots. When you’re in Florida, there’s no reason not to.