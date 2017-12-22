Florida ninth-grader dies after collapsing while playing soccer

LAKELAND, Fla. – A Polk County (Fla.) teen collapsed on a soccer field earlier this week and later died.

Jordan Bonny, a ninth-grader at Eagle Lake’s Lake Region High School, collapsed at Bryant Stadium on Tuesday. Her friends learned of her passing the next day, according to The Ledger.

To honor Jordan, the school asked all cheerleaders and soccer players to wear black on Thursday. Anyone else who would like to pay respects was asked to wear white.

The school also had guidance counselors on campus to talk to students.

At this point, we don’t know why Jordan collapsed.

The school district released a statement Thursday.

Words cannot adequately express how devastating this loss is for Lake Region High and the entire community. We’ve lost a wonderful student who set a great example for her classmates. She was a very quiet, hardworking student who always had a smile on her face and liked to laugh. Jordan was an avid sports enthusiast and musician. She was a proud member of LRHS’s orchestra and played the string bass. She was a JV cheerleader, played junior varsity soccer and club ball. Many soccer players throughout the district knew her from the soccer field. We have grief counselors on site at the school to assist employees and students. We ask for everyone to keep Jordan’s loved ones in their thoughts and prayers. – Superintendent Jacqueline M. Byrd

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to raise money for her funeral expenses.