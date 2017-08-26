Florida school has to abandon home field because of cricket infestation

It’s not weather that is causing havoc with Sattelite (Fla.) High’s home football game. It’s wildlife.

More specifically, a heap of crickets is apparently responsible for Sattelite having to move its scheduled home football game against Eau Gallie to nearby Melbourne (Fla.) High. According to Orlando ABC affiliate WFTV, mole crickets, which burrow underneath the ground and attack the roots of turf grass, effectively killed the field.

While school officials treated the field for mole crickets during the spring, the field’s sprinklers were shut off during the summer following the installation of a new track. That allowed the mole crickets to move back in and wreak havoc, which eventually led to the complete death of the turf on the field.

From WFTV:

Parents on the booster club for the football team called the “Touchdown Club” said they expressed concerns about doing that so close to football season. They saw brown spots on the field last month, and said a turf expert from a golf course came out to look at it and said it’s the worst case of mole crickets they’d ever seen.

The school’s Touchdown Club is now concerned that the team may go an entire season without a bona fide home game. That would be an unceremonious end to the careers of the school’s entire senior class, though they won’t give up until they’ve exhausted all their options.

Mole crickets on field prompt officials to move Satellite High School game https://t.co/xVhvID1Abp via @WFTV — cannizzaro wilson (@MRCANNIZZARO23) August 26, 2017

The best shot? Apparently it involves rolling out new dirt on the field this week, in the hope of playing a game on an all-dirt field.

“My heart breaks and I feel bad for the senior football players,” Sattelite parent Bert Gamin told WFTV. “(They) played in this program for four years and potentially might not have a home game.”