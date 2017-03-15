Florida signee Jake Allen claims Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said he doesn't care about grades

Jake Allen, the former St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) quarterback who signed with the Florida Gators on National Signing Day, gave an interview to SEC Country in which he alleges Harbaugh told him, “‘I don’t give a s–t about your grades,’” when Allen was at Michigan’s camp.

Here is the full quote from Allen, for context:

“I was messing around and said, ‘I got a C in third grade.’ Jim Harbaugh overheard and screams, ‘I don’t give a s–t about your grades,’ ” Allen said. “Then he realized I was part of the quarterback group that had recruits in it so he just kind of walked away. It was weird. I couldn’t wait to get out of there after that, and we left early.