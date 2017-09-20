Florida State CB commit A.J. Lytton receives Under Armour game jersey

Dr. Henry Wise (Upper Marlboro, Md.) star A.J. Lytton isn’t atypical of most lockdown cornerbacks who view interceptions as the most coveted feat in football.

That perspective could change after the Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance came to Lytton’s school Wednesday and presented him his honorary jersey for the Under Armour All-America Game, which is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

“It’s a big honor to be able to suit up for this game,” Lyton said. “It feels great to have this to look forward to. I can’t wait to get out there and play in it.”

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the game, which has produced 160 alumni who have been selected in the NFL Draft.

This season, Lytton has the Pumas off to a strong 3-0 start after capturing back-to-back 4A state titles the last two seasons.

Lytton, a Florida State commit, is ranked No. 31 overall in the ESPN 300.

“I definitely think that getting my jersey today will just make me want to get that third state title even more now,” Lyton said. “I know that we can do it. We’ve just got to work. Like now, I got this jersey, but after I leave this ceremony it’s right back to work.”

