Florida State commit A.J. Lytton dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Dr. Henry Wise (Upper Marlboro, Md.) cornerback A.J. Lytton, a Florida State commit.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “The fact that I know someone out there is working harder than me. I want to play in the NFL one day and every time I’m sleeping I can’t help but to think someone out there that has the same goals as me isn’t sleeping; he’s working. That drives me.”

Here are the fruits of Lytton’s motivation.

