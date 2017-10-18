Florida State commit Rosendo Louis Jr. celebrates Under Armour All-America Game selection

Deerfield Beach (Fla.) linebacker Rosendo Louis Jr. received his Under Armour All America Game jersey Wednesday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

Louis, a 6-1, 237-pound four-star Florida State commit, is ranked 6th in the country at inside linebacker, according to ESPN.

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.