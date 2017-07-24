Florida State adds four commitments, including No. 1 cornerback in 2019

Marquez Ezzard, a four-star Stockbridge (Ga.) wide receiver. “FSU’s different,” Ezzard told the Tallahassee Democrat. “It’s different from all the other schools I’ve been to. I feel like they can take me far in my education. The environment and the coaches are real. They have an outstanding program there.” Ezzard is an early enrollee and will sign during the first early signing period in college football on Dec. 20. He is rated as the No. 13 athlete and No. 280 player overall in the 247Sports composite rankings.