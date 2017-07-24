Florida State adds four commitments, including No. 1 cornerback in 2019

Florida State landed four commitments over the weekend as the program wrapped up its final Jimbo Fisher camp of the summer — two players from the Class of 2018 and two from the Class of 2019.
2018
-
Marquez Ezzard, a four-star Stockbridge (Ga.) wide receiver. “FSU’s different,” Ezzard told the Tallahassee Democrat. “It’s different from all the other schools I’ve been to. I feel like they can take me far in my education. The environment and the coaches are real. They have an outstanding program there.” Ezzard is an early enrollee and will sign during the first early signing period in college football on Dec. 20. He is rated as the No. 13 athlete and No. 280 player overall in the 247Sports composite rankings.
- John Huggins, a three-star safety from Mainland (Daytona Beach, Fla.). He had tried to commit to Florida State at the first Jimbo Fisher camp in June. He was told to hold off because the FSU coaching staff was concerned about his grades, and wanted to make sure that he was on track to graduate and play at FSU. He returned to Tallahassee with proof during his second junior day, and went home as a Florida State commitment. “It felt amazing just knowing that I am able to play at such a prestigious school,” Huggins said. “My G.P.A. is at a 2.47 so it jumped a lot.”
2019
- Akeem Dent, a five-star cornerback from Palm Beach Central (West Palm Beach) in the Class of 2019. He is ranked as the No. 1 cornerback and No. 5 overall player in the 2019 class. Dent worked out at FSU for the final day of the Jimbo Fisher camp on Friday, and capped off his excellent performance by running a 4.39 hand-timed 40-yard dash with a 31 inch vertical. Dent has family ties to FSU from former Seminoles’ receiver Greg Dent.
-
Jalen “Boobie” Curry, a four-star wide receiver from Stafford (Texas). “I’ve been loving Florida State for a very long time,” Curry told the Tallahassee Democrat. “When I got on campus I loved it even more. I could tell it’s a brotherhood up there. The coaches are all a big family. It feels like home there.” He is rated as the No. 22 receiver and No. 128 player overall in the 2019 recruiting class according to the 247Sports composite rankings.