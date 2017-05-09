Florida State adds third 2019 commit from Grayson (Ga.)

A month after Florida State landed two prospects in the Class of 2019 from Grayson High (Loganville, Ga.), another has committed to the Seminoles.

Ronald Thompkins, ranked among the top 20 athletes in the class by Top247 Sports, announced his commitment Tuesday.

He follows Grayson safety Kenyatta Watson and offensive tackle Wanya Morris. Both committed during visits for FSU’s spring game in April.

Thompkins is likely to play running back in college, despite being listed as an athlete in the recruiting rankings.

“The basically like the way I run,” Thompkins told Gannett partner Tallahassee.com after his campus visit in February. “Not too many cuts. I put my foot in the ground and get vertical. The ability to catch too. Kind of a little bit like Dalvin Cook.”

Thompkins had nine reported offers, including SEC schools Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky and LSU.