Jimbo Fisher on recruits: Great players don't care about the depth chart

For those who think recruits examine depth charts, team needs and how many players might be in front of them, Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher has this message: “Great players don’t care.”

The subject came up on National Signing Day because the Seminoles signed three very good running backs in an effort to replace All-American Dalvin Cook. Cam Akers, the No. 1 running back and No. 2 overall player in the class, is already on campus. Khalon Labron, the No. 1 all-purpose back and No. 28 overall, and Zaquandre White, the No. 7 running back, will enroll in June.

The Seminoles also have junior Jacques Patrick and redshirt freshman Amir Rasul. Patrick was ranked as the No. 3 running back in the Class of 2015 and Rasul was No. 9 in the Class of 2016.

“I’ve never been around a great player that I’ve ever recruited that ever worried about the depth chart,” Fisher said. “Because they know they’re great players and they know they’re going to play. Those guys, they go take care of their business they’re going to play. They don’t worry about it.”