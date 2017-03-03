Florida State lands Class of 2019 Texas DT prospect Lloyd Murray

The Class of 2018 is still just getting started, but Florida State is already adding to its following crop.

On Thursday, Hirschi sophomore defensive tackle Lloyd Murray committed to Florida State. The sophomore chose the Seminoles ahead of scholarship offers from the likes of Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee and TCU.

Though just a sophomore, Murray already stands 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds. He’s already showcases a bruising combination of speed and strength, and features flashes of elite quickness off the ball. He certainly has the ability to disrupt plays with his sheer strength alone, and which could make him an elite playmaker at the next level.

Could Murray shift from Florida State? There’s plenty of time, and he said Texas was at the top of his list just days before his commitment. Considering the fact that the Longhorns have yet to formally extend him a scholarship offer, one might think his eventual decision could still change.

Or perhaps it won’t. After all, Florida State has been known to take top defensive line talent from the Lone Star State before.