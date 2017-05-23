Florida State lands commitment from 3-star RB Jashaun Corbin

Florida State has picked up a commitment from three-star Melbourne (Fla.) Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy running back Jashaun Corbin.

Corbin recently decommitted from Tennessee after committing to the Volunteers in April. He boasts more than 30 offers including Florida, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Oregon.

“FSU was always either one or two on my list,” Corbin said.

“After decommitting I really started looking into FSU and I just felt the time was right and felt comfortable with my decision, regardless of what anybody thinks.”

Corbin grew up a FSU fan, but that’s just part of what makes FSU appealing to him.

“How many guys they put in the league, the coaching staff is top level, and they only recruit top guys,” Corbin said.

“They also give freshman a chance to play early.”

He is listed as a running back by most scouting services, but he could play any number of positions on either side of the ball for the Seminoles.

“They’re recruiting me really as an athlete but I can say RB who can do multiple things,” Corbin said.

