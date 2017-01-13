Florida State lands commitments from Turner County (Ga.) three-star duo

Florida State has landed commitments from two Turner County (Ashburn, Ga.) players.

The news was first reported by Warchant.com, and later confirmed by 247Sports.

The Seminoles have landed three-star wide receiver Tamorrion Terry and unranked defensive back Ontario Wilson. Terry has been in contact with FSU for a while now, but did not hold an offer from the Seminoles until today. Wilson also picked up his offer today.

The duo committed to FSU following wide receiver Travis Rudolph’s decision to forgo his senior year became public.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Terry’s offer was contingent upon him receiving a qualifying test score, but the report made no mention of the score. He had offers from Florida, Georgia, and Auburn before he committed to the Seminoles.

Per a report by Noles247.com, Terry did not get the test score needed to qualify, but will take the test again this weekend.

The 6-foot-1,160-pound Wilson did not have any other offers, but was receiving interest from Ole Miss and Georgia.