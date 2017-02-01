Florida State lands No. 2 inside linebacker Leonard Warner from Georgia

Florida State has landed a commitment from four-star linebacker Leonard Warner from Brookville (Snellville, Ga.).

Warner chose the Seminoles over Georgia and Stanford among his more than 20 offers which also included Georgia Tech, Michigan, and Notre Dame.

Warner is rated as the No. 8 inside linebacker and the No. 177 player overall in the 247Sports composite rankings. ESPN has him ranked as the No. 2 outside linebacker.

He joins three-star JUCO linebacker Adonis Thomas as the linebackers in FSU’s class.