Florida State loses DB commit just 40 minutes after Jimbo Fisher's departure

The hemorrhage of Florida State recruits began on Nov. 29, when it first began to look very likely that longtime head football coach Jimbo Fisher would leave to accept the same position at Texas A&M. Now that Fisher has officially left, it continues.

Less than an hour after Fisher announced his resignation in order to accept the head coach position at Texas A&M, Florida State safety commit John Huggins announced his decommitment from the program. The first report confirming Fisher’s resignation came from ESPN’s Mark Schlabach at 1:23 p.m. Friday afternoon and Huggins announced his decommitment at 2:03.

Jimbo Fisher has resigned as FSU's coach and will be named the new coach at Texas A&M, sources told ESPN. He will not coach in Saturday's regular-season finale against Louisiana-Monroe. FSU is planning a news conference for this afternoon — Mark Schlabach (@Mark_Schlabach) December 1, 2017

I’ve decided to reopen my Recruitment! — John Huggins (@jhuggins_23) December 1, 2017

Huggins is a three-star prospect, and while his loss is notable, its unlikely to be quite as significant as the damage the program had already taken two days earlier.

On the penultimate day of November, three four-star Florida State recruits all decommitted within three hours of one another. First, four-star IMG Academy (Fla.) safety Houston Griffith announced that he was re-opening his recruitment, followed swiftly by Parkway (La.) star defensive back Israel Mukuamu and Verdis Brown, the four-star IMG teammate of Griffith.

I’ve decided to reopen my recruitment. — Houston Griffith (@___HG3) November 30, 2017

Please respect my decision…got to do what’s best for me! pic.twitter.com/MoEeDnktxC — Israel Mukuamu (@IsraelMukuamu) November 30, 2017

I have decided to decommit from Florida State University and reopen my recruitment. — Verdis Brown (@t_n_d_o_Only7) November 30, 2017

That is a brutal hit for any program, but particularly for one on the verge of losing a head coach who was the very image of the program dating back to its 2013 national title. As Huggins has already shown, the news for Florida State fans is likely to get worse before it gets better.