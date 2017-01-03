Fla. teen basketball player Jayquon Johnson killed in tragic shooting

2019 6'8 Jayquon Johnson averaged a double double for Team Breakdown Friday night pic.twitter.com/cf9t0xqr0k — DEM SHOWTIME BOYZ (@ShowtimeBaller1) March 26, 2016

A high school basketball player in Tampa was shot and killed on Sunday, though there have been no indications of the motive or how the shooting occurred.

As reported by the Tampa Bay Times, and confirmed by TEGNA partner and CBS affiliate WTSP, Jayquon Johnson has been identified as the victim of a Sunday afternoon shooting in Valrico, in Hillsborough Country. The 6-foot-9 Johnson was a 17-year-old junior at Brandon High School, where he was a member of the school’s varsity high school basketball team, and he also starred on the AAU squad Team Breakdown.

Hillsborough County detectives have reportedly already interviewed both a suspect they described as the shooter and a number of eyewitnesses, though no statements have been made about what they have learned from those discussions.

Instead, the focus will shift to Brandon High School on Tuesday as students return from the winter vacation wondering what life will be like without one of the largest and most familiar figures in the school halls.