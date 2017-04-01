Floyd Central drops split doubleheader

GEORGETOWN, Ind. — The Floyd Central baseball program isn’t used to losing.

Over the last 18 years, the Highlanders have just one losing campaign, but after dropping a couple games Saturday — 2-1 to South Dearborn and 6-3 to Fort Wayne Carroll — Floyd Central has slipped to 1-3 on the young season.

“We’re just a couple of hits — maybe three or four feet away from where we hit them and we’d be 3-1,” Floyd Central coach Casey LaDuke said. “Our problem right now is we’re getting guys on base and in scoring position and we’re striking out. That’s something we’ve got to fix.

“We’ve just got to figure things out and keep working hard. It’s patience. We know what we want to do come sectional time. We’re not used to opening 1-3. But it’s a long season.”

South Dearborn-Floyd Central: The Highlanders appeared to be in perfect shape for a fifth-inning rally.

With one run already in and facing a 2-1 deficit, Floyd Central’s Brayden Edwards came up to bat with the bases loaded. Edwards hit a line drive to South Dearborn second baseman Ethan Gretz, who caught the ball and quickly threw it to shortstop Tyler Morehead. Morehead then threw to first base for the rare triple play, ending the potential rally.

The Knights (1-0) scored the first two runs of the game in the top of the fifth inning thanks to some charity from the Highlanders (1-2). Morehead was hit by a pitch from Floyd Central’s Blake Barrett with one out. Then Trey Theis drew a walk and Ethan Getz hit a dribbler to first base. Morehead, who stole second and third base, scored on the infield hit. South Dearborn’s Kane Curry hit a grounder to third base and Theis scored after a throwing error.

Floyd Central’s only run came in the bottom half of the fifth inning as Dalton Drexler scored on a single to left field by Jon Cato.

Fort Wayne Carroll-Floyd Central: The Highlanders fell behind 5-0 against the Chargers (3-0) but came alive with some offense late in the game.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Floyd Central cut the deficit to 5-2 as Drexler and Cato both came through with run-scoring singles.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Highlanders added another run as Max Baumann ripped a double and then scored when Kellen Northam beat out a dribbler to first base, which was mishandled by the first baseman. But Floyd Central couldn’t do much more against Carroll reliever Hayden Jones, who has committed to Mississippi State. Jones struck out five batters over the last two innings.

SO. DEARBORN 2, FLOYD CENTRAL 1

South Dearborn 000 020 – 2 5 1

Floyd Central 000 001 0 – 1 6 1

WP: Adam Rose (1-0) 3IP 2H, 1R

LP: Blake Barrett (0-1) 3IP 2H, 2R, 1ER

South Dearborn (1-0): Ethan Getz (2-3, 1R); Tristan Rinehart (2-3)

Floyd Central (1-2): Alex Lozado (2-3, 2B), Jon Cato (2-3)

FORT WAYNE CARROLL 6, FLOYD CENTRAL 3

FW Carroll 101 120 1 – 6 8 3

Floyd Central 000 021 0 – 3 6 1

WP: Jake Ostrowski (1-0) 5IP, 2R, 5H, BB, 4K

LP: Chase Stepp (0-1) 4IP, 5R, 4H, K, 5BB

FW Carroll (3-0): Riley Perlich (2-3, 2R, 1RBI), Jared Shirt (2-4, 1RBI), Grant Bruan (2B)

Floyd Central (1-3): Max Baumann (2B)