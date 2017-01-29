Floyd Central edges host Jeff in wrestling sectional

In what could be the last time Floyd Central takes part in the Jeffersonville Wrestling Sectional, the favored Highlanders turned back a spirited effort by the host Red Devils Saturday.

Floyd Central, favored to win seven individuals titles, won just five but edged Jeff 283.5-267. New Albany, a third Hoosier Hills Conference power, wasn’t too far behind with 249 points.

As the Indiana High School Athletic Association mulls over a wrestling realignment, Floyd Central could be moving to the Southridge Sectional and the Bloomington South Regional, starting next season, according to Floyd Central coach Brandon Sisson.

“If it is the last one, it’s nice to be taking it (the trophy) out of here,” said Sisson as the Highlanders grabbed their 28th sectional trophy. “The atmosphere in here (at Jeff) every year is amazing. It’s high energy. It prepares our kids for the rest of the tournament, for sure.”

Still, Sisson applauded Jeff’s effort.

“I think you really have to hand it to Jeffersonville,” Sisson said. “They wrestled really, really well. They knocked off a lot of guys they weren’t supposed to beat. They made it significantly closer than it should have been.”

Meanwhile, Jeff coach Danny Struck said the Red Devils wrestled better than their seed in 12 of the 14 weight classes.

“Nobody’s going to remember how amazing we did today because we didn’t win it,” Struck said. “In my 19 years of coaching, that’s the closest I’ve ever gotten to maximizing every kid’s potential.

“I wish I had a trophy but I want these guys to know that’s the biggest turnaround I’ve had during a season. … It would be nice to have a plaque. But I know what happened. I hope they remember it.”

For Floyd Central, freshman Johnathan Kervin (23-9) continued his rise in the 126-pound class. He pinned New Albany’s Aaron Gohl just 1:06 into the final match. Gohl beat Kervin 10-0 early in the season but Kervin has won the last three meetings. Kervin said he spends a lot of time working with and talking to his uncle, Cooper Samuels, a two-time state champion who wrestled at Indiana University.

“We’ve been watching film and going over what I need to work on,” Kervin said. “Since the beginning of the year, I’ve improved exponentially.”

Floyd Central other individuals came from Tristan Sellmer (138), Devon Stikes (160), Bradley Philpot (195) and Ty Sorg (285). Sellmer, who is ranked No. 4 in the state, pinned New Albany’s Ronald Johnson in the first period. At 195 pounds, Philpot beat Jeff’s Luke Smith, who injured his shoulder late in the match.

“When I grabbed his wrist, I felt his should pop out,” Philpot said. “I was getting a little squeamish. I was getting a little light-headed. I just let off of it.

Jeff won three titles, including Camren Beasley, Jack Ferraro and Josh Cooper. At 113 pounds, Beasley rallied past Floyd Central’s Max Myer, who then applied a reversal as time expired. Beasley won in overtime with a takedown. At 145, Ferraro used an escape in the second overtime to edge Floyd Central’s Corbin Hale. At 152, Cooper also used an escape as time expired to slip past Floyd Central’s Josh Foster 7-6.

New Albany completed the dominance of the big three schools with five titles of its own, including Dayton Hunter (106), Trenton Cunningham (120), Aaron Mosley (170), Jaden Sonner (182) and Chad McClanahan (220).

Sonner, who is ranked No. 5 in the state, improved to 38-0 with a 6-1 decision over Floyd Central’s Karl Hauser.

“I was pretty confident,” Sonner said. “I knew I wasn’t going to pin him. He’s just a brick wall. It’s hard to turn him.”

During tournaments, Sonner said he and Hauser help each other as they share pointers.

“I want to wrestle him as much as possible,” Sonner said of Hauser. “I want to wrestle him next week in the regional finals.”

Outside of the big three schools, New Washington’s Noah Franklin (37-1) was the lone champion at 132 pounds. He took an 18-2 technical fall win over Jeff’s Noah Morrison.

Jeffersonville Wrestling Sectional

Team results: 1. Floyd Central (FC) 283.5, 2. Jeffersonville (Jeff) 267, 3. New Albany (NA) 249, 4. Eastern Pekin (EP) 139, 5. Charlestown (CT) 80, 6. Providence (Prov) 79, 7. Corydon (Cor) 75, 8. New Washington (NW) 41.5

The top four individuals advance to Saturday’s Jeffersonville Regional

Individuals

106 pounds: final — Dayton Hunter (NA) d. Adonis Boyd (Jeff) 11-0; third — Wyatt Romines (FC) d. Austin Cooper (CT) pin, 4:12;

113: final — Camren Beasley (Jeff) d. Max Meyer (FC) 8-6 OT; third — Chase Aldridge (Prov) d. Zachary Terry (EP) pin, 1:59;

120: final — Trenton Cunningham (NA) d. Elijah Combs (FC) 7-0; third — Jacob Laughlin (Jeff) d. Callaway 9-4;

126: final — Johnathan Kervin (FC) d. Aaron Gohl (NA) pin, 1:06; third — Carlos Santos (Jeff) d. Robbie Stein (EP) 4-3;

132: final — Noah Franklin (NW) d. Noah Morrison (Jeff) 18-2; third — Tristen Dowell (NA) d. Isaac Smith (FC) 7-5;

138: final — Tristan Sellmer (FC) d. Ronald Johnson (NA) pin, 1:09; third — Carson Somerville (Jeff) d. Brant Stewart (EP) pin, 1:57;

145: final — Jack Ferraro (Jeff) d. Corbin Hale (FC) 2-1 OT; third — ShaQuan LaRue (NA) d. Jay Judson (EP) pin, 2:12;

152: final — Josh Cooper (Jeff) d. Josh Foster (FC) 7-6; third — Tyson Trumpower (Cor) d. Dawson Dupin (EP) pin, 2:03;

160: final — Devon Stikes (FC) d. Josiah Freeman (Jeff) 9-3; third — Nathan Grantz (Prov) d. Seth Zimmerman (Cor) pin, 3:58;

170: final — Aaron Mosley (NA) d. Kameron Fuller (Jeff) 5-3; third — Chris Spiller (FC) d. Brenden Ayres (Cor) pin, 0:38;

182: final — Jaden Sonner (NA) d. Karl Hauser (FC) 6-1; third — Ashton Smith (Jeff) d. Michael Hayes (Prov) 5-0;

195: final — Bradley Philpot (FC) d. Luke Smith (Jeff) injury withdraw, 4:45; third — Deion Cooper (NA) d. Jacob VanMeter (CT) pin, 2:49;

220: final — Chad McClanahan (NA) d. Dalton Pinaire (EP) pin, 2:56; third — Josh McCorkle (Jeff) d. Zach Wiley (Cor) pin, 0:43;

285: final — Ty Sorg (FC) d. Nathan Long (Jeff) 6-3; Jack Tull (NA) d. Sean Baker (CT) pin, 1:35.