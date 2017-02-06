Menu
Floyd Central enters latest coaches poll

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association released its latest top-20 rankings Sunday evening. The poll does not include classes:

IBCA Top 20 for Feb 5

Rank – School – Total Points – Record – 1st Place Votes

1        Fort Wayne North Side             416     18-1    13

2        Warren Central                         410     15-1    6

3        Castle                                       360     17-2 

4        North Central (Indianapolis)     348     17-3 

5        New Albany                              347     16-3    1

6        Carmel                                          337     14-3    1

7        South Bend Riley                            313     15-0    1

8        McCutcheon                                   296     17-2 

9        Logansport                                    275     18-1 

10       Pike                                             228     15-4 

11       Valparaiso                                    216    18-2 

12       Crown Point                                 186     15-3 

13       Homestead                                  144     14-3 

14       Hamilton Southeastern                  134     15-4 

15       Ben Davis                                    119     13-5 

16       Lawrence North                            109     12-6 

17       Bloomington South                       105     15-3 

18       Brownstown Central                      76       18-0 

19       Floyd Central                                48       14-3 

20       Connersville                                  37       18-1 

Other Schools Receiving Votes

    Andrean, Barr-Reeve, Benton Central, Culver Academies, Elkhart Central, Evansville Bosse, Fort Wayne Snider, Griffith, Indianapolis Cathedral, LaPorte, Lawrence Central, Merrillville, Michigan City, New Castle, Northeastern, NorthWood, Pendleton Heights, Providence, Terre Haute South, Twin Lakes, Warsaw, Zionsville

Floyd Central's Cobie Barnes (20) drives against New Albany's Romeo Langford (left) and Julien Hunter (right) on Friday at New Albany High School. (Photo by David Lee Hartlage, Special to The Courier-Journal) Dec. 9, 2016

