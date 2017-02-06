Floyd Central enters latest coaches poll

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association released its latest top-20 rankings Sunday evening. The poll does not include classes:

IBCA Top 20 for Feb 5



Rank – School – Total Points – Record – 1st Place Votes

1 Fort Wayne North Side 416 18-1 13

2 Warren Central 410 15-1 6

3 Castle 360 17-2

4 North Central (Indianapolis) 348 17-3

5 New Albany 347 16-3 1

6 Carmel 337 14-3 1

7 South Bend Riley 313 15-0 1

8 McCutcheon 296 17-2

9 Logansport 275 18-1

10 Pike 228 15-4

11 Valparaiso 216 18-2

12 Crown Point 186 15-3

13 Homestead 144 14-3

14 Hamilton Southeastern 134 15-4

15 Ben Davis 119 13-5

16 Lawrence North 109 12-6

17 Bloomington South 105 15-3

18 Brownstown Central 76 18-0

19 Floyd Central 48 14-3

20 Connersville 37 18-1

Other Schools Receiving Votes

Andrean, Barr-Reeve, Benton Central, Culver Academies, Elkhart Central, Evansville Bosse, Fort Wayne Snider, Griffith, Indianapolis Cathedral, LaPorte, Lawrence Central, Merrillville, Michigan City, New Castle, Northeastern, NorthWood, Pendleton Heights, Providence, Terre Haute South, Twin Lakes, Warsaw, Zionsville